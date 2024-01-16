U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Tactical drills ahead of Parma, morning session on Wednesday

Sampdoria continues its preparation for Friday’s home match against Parma (20.30 CET) with an afternoon session at the “Mugnaini”. Video analysis, on-field activation, drills, tactical exercises, and shooting practice were part of Andrea Pirlo’s and staff’s program. Recovery session for Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, Pajtim Kasami, and Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Wednesday, the team will gather in Bogliasco for a morning training session.

