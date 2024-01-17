U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Tactics under Bogliasco’s rain: minus two to Samp-Parma

News

Tactics under Bogliasco’s rain: minus two to Samp-Parma

Minus two to Sampdoria-Parma and the blucerchiati continue their preparation under the rain at the “Mugnaini”. With the match approaching (Friday, 20.30 CET), Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a primary video analysis lesson followed by tactical training. Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, Pajtim Kasami, and Ronaldo Vieira are progressing in their recovery paths. Tomorrow, Thursday, the team will gather in Bogliasco for an afternoon session, preceded by the coach’s press conference.

Other news

Tactical drills ahead of Parma, morning session on Wednesday

Tactical drills ahead of Parma, morning session on Wednesday

16 January 2024 Team
Two groups training at “Mugnaini”, afternoon session on Tuesday

Two groups training at “Mugnaini”, afternoon session on Tuesday

15 January 2024 Team
Straight back to work for the blucerchiati ahead of Parma

Straight back to work for the blucerchiati ahead of Parma

14 January 2024 Team