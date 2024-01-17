Tactics under Bogliasco’s rain: minus two to Samp-Parma

Minus two to Sampdoria-Parma and the blucerchiati continue their preparation under the rain at the “Mugnaini”. With the match approaching (Friday, 20.30 CET), Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a primary video analysis lesson followed by tactical training. Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, Pajtim Kasami, and Ronaldo Vieira are progressing in their recovery paths. Tomorrow, Thursday, the team will gather in Bogliasco for an afternoon session, preceded by the coach’s press conference.