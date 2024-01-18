U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

23-man squad for Sampdoria v Parma

At the end of the afternoon training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 23 blucerchiati called up for the match against Parma, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, at the “Ferraris” (20.30 CET) and valid as 21st Serie BKT 2023/24 match. First call for Agustín Álvarez (shirt n. 19). Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic.

Defenders: Barreca, Costantino, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, Gonzaléz, Murru, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, F. Conti, Girelli, Panada, Ricci, Verre, Yepes.

Forwards: Álvarez, De Luca, Delle Monache, La Gumina, Leonardi, Ntanda.

