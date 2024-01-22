U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Head to Cittadella: technical activation and running drills

Sampdoria is back to work to start gearing up for Sunday’s away match against Cittadella (16.15 CET). On the main field of the “Mugnaini”, Andrea Pirlo’s blucerchiati underwent an afternoon training session focused on technical activations and running drills. Pajtim Kasami had a separate training on the upper field, while Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, and Ronaldo Vieira continued their individual programs in the gym. Family permit for Nicola Murru. Tomorrow, Tuesday, a morning training session is scheduled in Bogliasco.

