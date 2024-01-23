Activation and small-sided games at the “Mugnaini”

Second training of the week for Sampdoria, who continued its preparation for the away clash against Cittadella valid for the 22nd round of Serie BKT and scheduled for Sunday at “Tombolato” (16.15 CET). After an initial phase of athletic activation, Andrea Pirlo and his staff conducted a morning session with small-sided games on a reduced field. Pajtim Kasami trained separately on the upper field, as well as Ronaldo Vieira (for the first time). Andrea Conti and Sebastiano Esposito underwent recovery programs in the gym. Manuel De Luca also had a recovery session in the gym. Family permit for Nicola Murru. Tomorrow, Wednesday, a new morning training session is scheduled in Bogliasco.