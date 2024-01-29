Two speeds training at “Mugnaini”, morning session on Tuesday

There’s no time to rest. Following the Cittadella success, Sampdoria immediately gears up for the home match against Modena on Saturday, February 3rd (16.15 CET). Andrea Pirlo was justifiably absent as he attended the Panchina d’Oro award ceremony in Coverciano. The morning session at the “Mugnaini” was led by Roberto Baronio and coaching staff, and featured a dual-speed training (gym session for the players who were more involved at the “Tombolato”, and on-field activation, possession drills, stretches, and a training match for all the other players).

Medical exams. Leonardo Benedetti and Nicola Murru will undergo instrumental exams in the upcoming days to determine recovery timelines for their respective injuries suffered during Cittadella’s match. Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, Simone Panada, Estanislau Pedrola, and Ronaldo Vieira continue their rehabilitation programs between gym and on-field sessions. In Bogliasco, Fabio Borini was revised with the professional who followed the first part of his rehabilitation and performed a handover to blucerchiati’s medical team in order to continue his recovery path. Tomorrow, Tuesday, a new morning training session is scheduled.