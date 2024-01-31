First training for Piccini in Bogliasco, Esposito back with the group

Another morning session on the road leading to the Sampdoria-Modena match on Saturday (16.15 CET) at the “Ferraris” stadium. The latest arrival, Cristiano Piccini stepped onto the main field of the “Mugnaini” for the first time as a blucerchiato, immediately joining his teammates for the predominantly tactical session led by Andre Pirlo and his staff. Sebastiano Esposito also trained with the group.

Individuals. On the individual front, Leonardo Benedetti, Fabio Borini, Andrea Conti, Simone Panada, and Ronaldo Vieira continued their respective recovery paths in Bogliasco. Estanislau Pedrona is continuing his recovery process in Desenzano. Meanwhile, instrumental exams on Nicola Murru revealed an overload in the muscles of the posterior right thigh, without any injuries. The defender’s condition, undergoing necessary therapies, will be monitored daily. Another morning training session is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday.