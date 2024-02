Heading to Samp-Modena: video analysis and tactical drills

Video analysis, tactical exercises, training matches, and a final goal shot. This was Sampdoria’s training morning session on the main field the “Mugnaini” in preparation for Saturday’s home match against Modena (16.15 CET). Individual programs for Leonardo Benedetti, Fabio Borini, Andrea Conti, Nicola Murru, Ronaldo Vieira (in Bogliasco), and Estanislau Pedrola (in Desenzano). The final training is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, preceded by Andrea Pirlo’s press conference.