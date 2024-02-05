Samp back in action at “Mugnaini”, afternoon session on Tuesday

Sampdoria got back to training. After a Sunday of complete rest, Andrea Pirlo and his staff regrouped the team on the main field of the “Mugnaini” for a training session involving activation with and without the ball, a training match, and a final running session. Fabio Depaoli and Pajtim Kasami had a separate recovery workout. Leonardo Benedetti, Fabio Borini, Andrea Conti, Nicola Murru, Estanislau Pedrola, and Ronaldo Vieira continued their respective recovery programs. Tomorrow, Tuesday, an afternoon training session is scheduled in Bogliasco in preparation for the upcoming clash against Pisa (Saturday, 16.15 CET).