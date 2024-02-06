Training matches at “Mugnaini”, Wednesday a new morning session

Sampdoria held its second weekly training session at the “Mugnaini” in preparation for Saturday’s away match against Pisa (16.15 CET). After an initial phase of athletic activation in the gym and on the field, Andrea Pirlo and his staff led an afternoon session focusing on technical exercises and training matches on a reduced-size field.

Exams. Instrumental exams conducted on Fabio Depaoli have ruled out muscular injuries. The defender underwent a personalised workout on-field alongside Pajtim Kasami and Nicola Murru. Cristiano Piccini had a recovery session in the gym. Recovery session combining field and gym work for Leonardo Benedetti, Fabio Borini, Andrea Conti, Estanislau Pedrola, and Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Wednesday, a morning training session is scheduled in Bogliasco.