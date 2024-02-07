Bogliasco here: training matches for Samp, Manfredi pays a visit

Morning session for Sampdoria at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco in preparation for Saturday’s away clash in Pisa (16.15 CET). Majority shareholder Matteo Manfredi met with Andrea Pirlo, staff, and the team before the training session focused on activation, drills, and pressured training matches.

Individuals. On the individual front, Fabio Depaoli and Nicola Murru underwent differentiated training on the field. Individual work and therapies for Pajtim Kasami (due to discomfort in the right thigh reported at the end of Modena’s match). Recovery programs for Leonardo Benedetti, Fabio Borini, Andrea Conti, Estanislau Pedrola, and Ronaldo Vieira. Samuel Ntanda, instead, suffered a slight sprain of the right knee with involvement of the medial collateral ligament. The forward, examined by Dr. Claudio Mazzola, the club’s orthopedic consultant, will be reassessed next week. Tomorrow, Thursday, another morning session is scheduled.