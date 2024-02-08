Video analysis and tactics at “Mugnaini”, Friday the final training

Video analysis, high-intensity drills, and tactical exercises have characterized today’s session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, where Sampdoria is steadily approaching Saturday’s away match in Pisa (16.15 CET). Fabio Depaoli and Nicola Murru have trained with the team. Leonardo Benedetti, Fabio Borini, Andrea Conti, Pajtim Kasami, Samuel Ntanda, Estanislau Pedrola, and Rolando Vieira continued their respective recovery programs. Tomorrow, Friday, Andrea Pirlo’s press conference is scheduled, followed by the final training and the departure by bus to Tuscany.