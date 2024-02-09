23-man squad for Pisa v Sampdoria

At the end of the afternoon training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 23 blucerchiati called up for the match against Pisa, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, at the “Arena Garibaldi-Romeo Anconetani” (16.15 CET) and valid as 24th Serie BKT 2023/24 match. Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic, Tantalocchi.



Defenders: Barreca, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, González, Leoni, Murru, Piccini, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, F. Conti, Darboe, Girelli, Kasami, Pozzato, Ricci.

Forwards: Alesi, Álvarez, De Luca, Esposito.