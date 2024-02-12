Back on track between technics and possession drills

Sampdoria got back on track in Bogliasco to start gearing up for the upcoming match against Brescia scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the “Ferraris” (16.15 CET). On the main field of the “Mugnaini”, Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a session based on activation, technical exercises, possessions, and training matches on a reduced-size pitch.

Individuals. Scheduled recovery session for Fabio Depaoli and Cristiano Piccini. Benedetti, Fabio Borini, Andrea Conti, Samuel Ntanda, Estanislau Pedrola, and Ronaldo Vieira continued their recovery programs. The instrumental exams underwent by Sebastiano Esposito revealed a low-grade muscle injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh. The sticker situation will be evaluated in a week’s time. Tomorrow, Tuesday, a new morning session is scheduled.