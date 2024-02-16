Final training session in Bogliasco, Saturday the called-up players

Eve of the 25th Serie BKT 2023/24 match at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco. Under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo and his technical staff, Sampdoria held the final training session in the afternoon in preparation for the home clash against Brescia, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, at the “Ferraris” stadium (16.15 CET). Tomorrow morning, the blucerchiati’s coach will announce the list of called-up players.