23-man squad for Sampdoria v Brescia

At the end of the afternoon training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 23 blucerchiati called up for the match against Brescia, scheduled for today, Saturday, at the “Ferraris” (16.15 CET) and valid as 25th Serie BKT 2023/24 match. First call for Niccolò Uberti (shirt n.48). Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic, Tantalocchi.



Defenders: Barreca, Depaoli, Ghilardi, González, Langella, Leoni, Piccini, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Benedetti, Darboe, Girelli, Kasami, Pozzato, Uberti, Yepes.

Forwards: Alesi, Álvarez, De Luca, Ntanda.