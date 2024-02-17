U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

23-man squad for Sampdoria v Brescia

News

23-man squad for Sampdoria v Brescia

At the end of the afternoon training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 23 blucerchiati called up for the match against Brescia, scheduled for today, Saturday, at the “Ferraris” (16.15 CET) and valid as 25th Serie BKT 2023/24 match. First call for Niccolò Uberti (shirt n.48). Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic, Tantalocchi.

Defenders: Barreca, Depaoli, Ghilardi, González, Langella, Leoni, Piccini, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Benedetti, Darboe, Girelli, Kasami, Pozzato, Uberti, Yepes.

Forwards: Alesi, Álvarez, De Luca, Ntanda.

 

Other news

Final training session in Bogliasco, Saturday the called-up players

Final training session in Bogliasco, Saturday the called-up players

16 February 2024 Team
Tactical exercises ahead of Brescia match, Manfredi in Bogliasco

Tactical exercises ahead of Brescia match, Manfredi in Bogliasco

15 February 2024 Team
Tactics and a training match, Benedetti and Kasami are back

Tactics and a training match, Benedetti and Kasami are back

14 February 2024 Team