Straight back to work for the blucerchiati ahead of Cosenza match

Following the match against Brescia, Andrea Pirlo, and his staff immediately scheduled a training session at “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco. Tomorrow morning, Sunday, the team will promptly return to the field in preparation for the away match v Cosenza, scheduled at the “San Vito-Gigi Marulla” stadium on Friday, February 23rd (20.30 CET).