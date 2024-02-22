U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

23-man squad for Cosenza-Sampdoria

At the end of the morning training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 23 blucerchiati called up for the match against Cosenza, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, at the “San Vito-Gigi Marulla” (20.30 CET) and valid as 26th Serie BKT 2023/24 match. Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic, Tantalocchi.

Defenders: Barreca, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, González, Leoni, Piccini, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Benedetti, Darboe, Girelli, Kasami, Pozzato, Uberti, Yepes.

Forwards: Alesi, Álvarez, De Luca, Ntanda.

