Minus two to Samp-Cremonese, final training on Monday

Under Bogliasco’s sun, Sampdoria continues its approach to Tuesday evening’s home match against Cremonese (20.30 CET). Andrea Pirlo and his staff maintained the distinction between those heavily involved in Cosenza (split between group activities and specific work on the field and in the gym), and the rest of the group (engaged in a morning session focusing on goal shots). Differentiated sessions for Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, Nicola Murru, and Estanislau Pedrola; therapies for Matteo Ricci; post-operative recovery for Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Monday, a final afternoon training session is scheduled.