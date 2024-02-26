U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

22-man squad for Sampdoria v Cremonese

At the end of the afternoon training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 22 blucerchiati called up for the match against Cremonese, scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, at the “Ferraris” (20.30 CET) and valid as 27th Serie BKT 2023/24 match. Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic, Tantalocchi.

Defenders: Barreca, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, González, Leoni, Piccini.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Benedetti, F. Conti, Darboe, Girelli, Pozzato, Verre, Yepes.

Forwards: Alesi, Álvarez, De Luca, Ntanda.

