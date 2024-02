Back to work to start gearing up for Feralpisalò-Samp

After the defeat against Cremonese, Sampdoria will go back to training tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday, at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco to start gearing up for the upcoming away match in Piacenza against Feralpisalò, scheduled for Sunday, March the 3rd at the “Garilli” (16.15 CET).