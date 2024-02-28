Two groups training for Samp, morning session on Thursday

Sampdoria is back at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco. As always, Andrea Pirlo and his staff have divided the blucerchiati into two groups: on one side the ones highly involved in Cremonese’s match (discharge sessions between gym and massage room); on the other side all the others (involved in a full training session on the upper field).

Individuals. On the individual side, Fabio Depaoli did not train due to flu; therapies for Leonardo Benedetti waiting for instrumental exams scheduled for the next few hours. Individual session for Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, Pajtim Kasami, Nicola Murru, Estanislau Pedrola, and Matteo Ricci. Post-operative recovery for Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Thursday, a morning session is scheduled.