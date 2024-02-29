Training focusing Feralpisalò, morning session on Friday

Sampdoria’s preparation continues with a morning session ahead of Sunday’s afternoon match in Piacenza (16.15 CET), home of Feralpisalò. On the upper field of the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a training session focusing on activation and training matches, first under pressure and then in larger spaces but still with small goals.

Individuals. Cristiano Piccini and Gerard Yepes (still in group for the athletic phase) extended their post-match recovery work. Fabio Depaoli is still resting due to flu symptoms. Individual training session for Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, Pajtim Kasami, Nicola Murru, Estanislau Pedrola, and Matteo Ricci; post-operative recovery for Ronaldo Vieira.

Medical examinations. Meanwhile, the instrumental exams underwent by Leonardo Benedetti revealed a low-grade muscular injury to the right hamstring. The midfielder has already begun the necessary therapies. Tomorrow, Friday, a new morning session is scheduled.