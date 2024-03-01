Video analysis and tactics at “Mugnaini”, Saturday the final training

Minus three to Sunday’s away match (16.15 CET) against Feralpisalò and Sampdoria continues its preparation under Bogliasco’s rain. After a video-analysis session, Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a tactical training on the upper field in which also Sebastiano Esposito, Pajtim Kasami, and Gerard Yepes took part. Cristiano Piccini trained partly with the group.

Individuals. Fabio Depaoli trained individually along with Andrea Conti, Nicola Murru, Estanislau Pedrola, and Matteo Ricci. Therapies for Leonardo Benedetti and Ronaldo Vieira.

Final training. Tomorrow, Saturday, the blucerchiati will meet at Poggio for the final training, preceded by the coach’s press conference and the departure for Piacenza.