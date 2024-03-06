Mapei’s tests and training matches at “Mugnaini”

Mapei Sport’s morning tests session for the blucerchiati, useful for photographing athletes’ physical condition and monitoring their training processes; afternoon work on the upper field, focusing on drills, and training matches. This was the schedule for the day at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, where Andrea Pirlo, after two days off, has reunited with his team to start gearing up for the next home match against Ascoli (Monday, 20.30 CET).

Individuals. Pajtim Kasami underwent activation with the group before engaging in individual recovery runs; additional recovery work in the gym for Fabio Depaoli and Valerio Verre. Recovery session for Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Nicola Murru, Estanislau Pedrola, Cristiano Piccini, and Matteo Ricci. Tomorrow, Thursday, a morning training session is scheduled.