Strength session for Samp, afternoon session on Friday

Sampdoria’s preparation for the upcoming home clash against Ascoli at the “Ferraris” stadium (Monday, 20.30 CET) continues under Bogliasco’s sun. After a strength session at the gym, Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a morning training session on the upper field of the “Mugnaini”, focusing on activation, drills, and a training match tournament under pressure.

Individuals. Pajtim Kasami trained regularly with his teammates; while Valerio Verre only trained partially with the rest of the group. Fabio Depaoli only underwent physical work and therapies. Individual sessions for Nicola Murru and Estanislau Pedrola (on the field), Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Cristiano Piccini, and Matteo Ricci.

Borini. In the morning, Fabio Borini, underwent a check-up at “La Madonnina” clinic in Milan with Professor Lasse Lempainen, who performed the tenorrhaphy of the left long adductor on November 29th. Starting from tomorrow’s afternoon appointment, Friday, the sticker will continue his progressive return to group’s training.