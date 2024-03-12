Two-speed training at “Mugnaini”, morning session on Wednesday

Sampdoria has already begun the preparation for Saturday’s away clash in Bari (16.15 CET). Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a two-speed afternoon training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco: a recovery session with therapies and gym work for the players who were heavily involved against Ascoli; a complete session including activation, technical exercises, and pressure drills for all the other available players.

Agenda. Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Nicola Murru, Estanislau Pedrola, Cristiano Piccini, and Matteo Ricci continue their respective recovery paths. Valerio Verre enjoyed a day off due to a family permit. Tomorrow, Wednesday, a new morning session is scheduled.