Tactical training at “Mugnaini”, morning session on Thursday

Sampdoria’s preparation for Saturday’s away match in Bari (16.15 CET) continued with a morning session. Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a training session focusing on athletic activation, technical circuits for those who were most involved in Ascoli’s game, sprints, and changes of direction for all the other available players. Tactical work for the entire group on the upper field of the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco.

Recovery session. Valerio Verre, who was on a family permit, had a scheduled separate session. Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Nicola Murru, Estanislau Pedrola, Cristiano Piccini, and Matteo Ricci continued their respective recovery paths. Tomorrow, Thursday, a new morning session is scheduled.