23-man squad for Sampdoria-Ternana

At the end of the afternoon training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 23 blucerchiati called up for the match against Ternana, scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, at the “Ferraris” (20.30 CEST) and valid as 31st Serie BKT 2023/24 match. Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic, Tantalocchi.



Defenders: Barreca, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, Leoni, Lotjonen, Murru, Piccini, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Darboe, Girelli, Kasami, Verre, Yepes.

Forwards: Álvarez, Borini, De Luca, Ntanda, Pedrola.