Two groups training in Bogliasco, morning session on Wednesday

After securing the victory against Ternana, Sampdoria immediately returned to work focusing on the away match against Palermo, scheduled for Saturday at the “Barbera” stadium (16.15 CET). Andrea Pirlo and his staff, as usual, divided the team into two groups: regenerative work for the most involved players, including Cristiano Piccini; training focusing on athletic and technical activation, with small-sided games alternated with longer runs on the upper field of the “Mugnaini” for the rest of the group.

Agenda. Stefano Girelli was absent due to flu. Sebastiano Esposito and Matteo Ricci continued their recovery path on the field; individual sessions for Leonardo Benedetti and Andrea Conti. Tomorrow, Wednesday, a morning session is scheduled.