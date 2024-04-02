U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Two groups training in Bogliasco, morning session on Wednesday

News

Two groups training in Bogliasco, morning session on Wednesday

After securing the victory against Ternana, Sampdoria immediately returned to work focusing on the away match against Palermo, scheduled for Saturday at the “Barbera” stadium (16.15 CET). Andrea Pirlo and his staff, as usual, divided the team into two groups: regenerative work for the most involved players, including Cristiano Piccini; training focusing on athletic and technical activation, with small-sided games alternated with longer runs on the upper field of the “Mugnaini” for the rest of the group.

Agenda. Stefano Girelli was absent due to flu. Sebastiano Esposito and Matteo Ricci continued their recovery path on the field; individual sessions for Leonardo Benedetti and Andrea Conti. Tomorrow, Wednesday, a morning session is scheduled.

Other news

Straight back to work ahead of Palermo’s match

Straight back to work ahead of Palermo’s match

1 April 2024 Team
Samp wins against Ternana thanks to De Luca and Stojanovic

Samp wins against Ternana thanks to De Luca and Stojanovic

1 April 2024 Team
23-man squad for Sampdoria-Ternana

23-man squad for Sampdoria-Ternana

31 March 2024 Team