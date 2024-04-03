Bogliasco here: two-speeds morning training session

The preparation of Sampdoria for Saturday’s afternoon away match against Palermo continues with a two-speed training. After a collective activation on the upper field of the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo and his staff maintained the division into two groups: run for the players who were most involved against Ternana; athletic and technical work for all the rest of the available players.

Individuals. Recovery sessions involving therapies and gym work for Pajtim Kasami, Nicola Murru, Cristiano Piccini, Filip Stankovic, and Valerio Verre. Stefano Girelli was still absent due to the flu. Individual recovery paths for Leonardo Benedetti and Andrea Conti. Sebastiano Esposito and Matteo Ricci had an individual training session on the field. Tomorrow, Thursday, a new morning session is scheduled.