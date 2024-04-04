Tactics and training matches: Friday the final training

Two days before Saturday’s afternoon match in Palermo (16.15 CEST), and Sampdoria continues its preparation at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco. The training was based on different activations – strength in the gym and circuits for those who played against Ternana, drills for all the others -, tactical exercises, and pressure training matches.

Individuals. Nicola Murru and Cristiano Piccini, along with Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, and Matteo Ricci, underwent individual training. Stefano Girelli was still absent due to the flu.

Eve. Tomorrow, Friday, the final training session is scheduled in the morning, followed by Andrea Pirlo’s press conference and the departure by charter flight to Sicily.