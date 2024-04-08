Technique, training matches and running at the “Mugnaini”
News
Sampdoria got back on track to start gearing up for the match against Südtirol, scheduled for Saturday at the “Ferraris” (14:00 CEST). Andrea Pirlo and his staff led an afternoon session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco focusing on activation in the gym and on-field, technical exercises, themed training matches, and running sessions.
Agenda. Planned recovery session for Antonio Barreca and Gerard Yepes; Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, Cristiano Piccini, and Matteo Ricci continue their respective recovery paths. Tomorrow, Tuesday, a morning training session is scheduled.