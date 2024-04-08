U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Technique, training matches and running at the “Mugnaini”

Sampdoria got back on track to start gearing up for the match against Südtirol, scheduled for Saturday at the “Ferraris” (14:00 CEST). Andrea Pirlo and his staff led an afternoon session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco focusing on activation in the gym and on-field, technical exercises, themed training matches, and running sessions.

Agenda. Planned recovery session for Antonio Barreca and Gerard Yepes; Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, Cristiano Piccini, and Matteo Ricci continue their respective recovery paths. Tomorrow, Tuesday, a morning training session is scheduled.

