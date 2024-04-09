Strength and training matches, afternoon training on Wednesday

Preparation for Saturday’s home match against Südtirol (14.00 CEST) continues at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco for Sampdoria. The team underwent a morning session involving strength training in the gym, athletic activation on the upper field, and an exciting training match tournament. Antonio Barreca, Nicola Murru, and Gerard Yepes were precautionarily exempted from the latter phase. Individual training session for Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, Cristiano Piccini, and Matteo Ricci. Tomorrow, Wednesday, a morning session is scheduled.