Drills and training matches for Sampdoria, morning session on Thursday

Activation, drills, and tactical exercises on the main field of the “Mugnaini”. This was the program Andrea Pirlo and his staff for Sampdoria outlined, dealing with an afternoon session ahead of Saturday’s match against Südtirol (14.00 CEST). Antonio Barreca, Nicola Murru, and Gerard Yepes regularly trained with the group.

Individuals. Therapies for Kristoffer Askildsen; individual workouts for Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, Cristiano Piccini, Matteo Ricci, and Ronaldo Vieira, who has returned to Bogliasco after the post-operative recovery phase in England. Tomorrow, Thursday, the team will train in the morning.