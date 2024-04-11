Video-analysis and tactics at “Mugnaini”, final training on Friday

U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Video analysis, athletic activation, possession drills, and tactical exercises preparing for Saturday’s match at the “Ferraris” against Südtirol (14.00 CEST), followed by sprints and a long series of shots on goal. This was the agenda for the morning session led by Andrea Pirlo and the staff on the main field of the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, which also included Cristiano Piccini and Matteo Ricci.

Final training. Individual work for Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, and Ronaldo Vieira. Therapies for Kristoffer Askildsen: the diagnostic tests the midfielder underwent revealed a slight strain on the lateral collateral ligament and the tendon of the left hamstring. Tomorrow, Friday, the coach’s press conference will precede the afternoon session.

