Strength and training matches, afternoon training on Wednesday

The sun is shining in Bogliasco as Sampdoria continues its preparation for Saturday’s match against Spezia (16.15 CEST). Strength training in the gym and training match tournaments on the upper field of the “Mugnaini” were the highlights of the morning session planned by Andrea Pirlo and his staff. Planned recovery for Pajtim Kasami; individual recovery sessions for Kristoffer Askildsen, Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Alex Ferrari, and Ronaldo Vieira; therapies for Manuel De Luca. Tomorrow, Wednesday, an afternoon session is scheduled.