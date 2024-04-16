U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Strength and training matches, afternoon training on Wednesday

News

The sun is shining in Bogliasco as Sampdoria continues its preparation for Saturday’s match against Spezia (16.15 CEST). Strength training in the gym and training match tournaments on the upper field of the “Mugnaini” were the highlights of the morning session planned by Andrea Pirlo and his staff. Planned recovery for Pajtim Kasami; individual recovery sessions for Kristoffer Askildsen, Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Alex Ferrari, and Ronaldo Vieira; therapies for Manuel De Luca. Tomorrow, Wednesday, an afternoon session is scheduled.

Other news

Esposito back with the group, low-grade injury for De Luca

15 April 2024 Team
Rest on Sunday: from Monday full focus on Spezia

13 April 2024 Team
Südtirol takes the win for 0-1 over Sampdoria at the “Ferraris”

13 April 2024 Team