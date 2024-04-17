Drills focusing on Spezia, morning session on Thursday

The sun shines high on Sampdoria which continues the preparation for Saturday’s away match in Spezia (16.15 CEST). Athletic activation, drills, and pressure training matches were part of the afternoon training led by Andrea Pirlo and his staff on the upper field of the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, with all the available players, including Pajtim Kasami. Only those needing additional recovery were exempt from the high-intensity session. Individual recovery sessions for Kristoffer Askildsen, Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Alex Ferrari, and Ronaldo Vieira, while Manuel De Luca underwent therapies. A new morning session is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday.