Full focus on Lecco, De Luca back with the group

Sampdoria immediately got back to work ahead of the midweek away match against Lecco (Wednesday, 18.00 CEST). On the main field of the “Muganini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo and his staff led an afternoon session focusing on athletic activation, technical work with the ball, and a series of mini-training matches. Andrea Conti and Manuel De Luca joined the group. Those heavily involved in Como’s draw had a recovery session, while Kristoffer Askildsen, Antonio Barreca, Alex Ferrari, Stefano Girelli, and Ronaldo Vieira continued their recovery paths. Tomorrow, Monday, a morning session is scheduled.