24-man squad for Catanzaro v Sampdoria

At the end of the morning training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 24 blucerchiati called up for the match against Catanzaro, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, at the “Ceravolo” (20.30 CEST) and valid as 38th Serie BKT 2023/24 match. Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic, Tantalocchi.



Defenders: Barreca, Conti, Depaoli, Ferrari, Ghilardi, Giordano, González, Leoni, Piccini, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Benedetti, Darboe, Kasami, Ricci, Verre, Yepes.



Forwards: Álvarez, Borini, De Luca, Esposito.