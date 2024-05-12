Sunday work for the blucerchiati, morning session on Monday

After a day of full rest, Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria got back to work in Bogliasco in preparation for the preliminary round of the playoffs scheduled for Friday night in Palermo (20.30 CEST). Sunday’s work session on the main field of the “Mugnaini” included activation, drills, possession exercises, and sprints for all available players, for an additional training match for less-used players in Catanzaro.

Agenda. Differentiated training for Stefano Girelli and Nicola Murru. Leonardo Benedetti was absent due to flu, while Ebrima Darboe, who suffered a foot injury at the “Ceravolo” underwent therapies as well as Estanislau Pedrola. Tomorrow, Monday, a morning session is scheduled.