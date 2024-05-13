U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

High intensity training in Bogliasco, afternoon session on Tuesday

Sampdoria’s preparation for the preliminary round of the playoffs continues at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, ahead of Friday night’s match in Palermo (20.30 CEST). Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a session based on high-intensity work: strength work in the gym, activation on the main field, dribbling drills, possessions exercises, and a small-sided training match.

Individuals. Stefano Girelli trained with the group; Ebrima Darboe participated in non-ball exercises before continuing with a separate session. Individual training for Leonardo Benedetti (who recovered from the flu) and Nicola Murru. Therapies for Estanislau Pedrola. Tomorrow, Tuesday, an afternoon session is scheduled.

