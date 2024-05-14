U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Tactics ahead of Palermo, morning session on Wednesday

Afternoon session for Sampdoria on the road that leads to the preliminary round of playoffs scheduled for Friday at 20.30 CEST in Palermo. On the main field of the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a session based on tactics in which also took part Leonardo Benedetti and Ebrina Darboe. Individual session for Nicola Murru; therapies for Estanislau Pedrola. Tomorrow, Wednesday, a new morning session is scheduled.

