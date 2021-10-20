Samp Women: find out when the Blucerchiate are on international duty

Six players in the Sampdoria Women squad are set to be in action for their respective countries in the upcoming international fixtures.

Finland – Anna Auvinen

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifiers, Group A: Georgia v Finlandia (Thursday 21 October at 17:00 at the Mikheil Meskhi in Tbilisi)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifiers, Group A: Finland v Ireland (Tuesday 26 October at 17:15 at the Olympiastadion in Helsinki)

Morocco – Sabah Seghir

Friendly: Spain v Morocco (Thursday 21 October at 20:00 at the Principe Felipe in Caceres)

Romania – Cristina Carp

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifiers, Group G: Switzerland v Romania (Friday 22 October at 19:00 at the Letzigrund in Zurich)

Italy Under 23 – Bianca Fallico and Michela Giordano

Friendly: Italy v Spain (Thursday 21 October at 15:30 at the FIGC Technical Centre in Coverciano)

Friendly: Netherlands v Italy (Monday 25 October at 18:45 at the Yanmar Stadium in Almere)

Italy Under 19 – Letizia Musolino

Qualifier for the UEFA Women’s U19 European Championships, 1st round: Poland v Italy (Wednesday 20 October at 15:00 at the Stadio di Monteortone in Abano Terme)

Qualifier for the UEFA Women’s U19 European Championships, 1st round: Italy v Azerbaijan (Saturday 23 October at 14:00 at the Stadio Comunale in Caldiero)

Qualifier for the UEFA Women’s U19 European Championships, 1st round: Italy v Norway (Tuesday 26 October at 15:00 at the Stadio di Monteortone in Abano Terme)