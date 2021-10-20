Samp Women prepare for Pavia test on Wednesday

After home victories over Inter and Pomigliano, Sampdoria Women were back at work on Tuesday. With Serie A TIMVISION returning after the international break, the Blucerchiate trained at 3 Campanili in Bogliasco ahead of the joint training session with Serie C outfit Pavia that is scheduled for 19:00 on Wednesday at the Stadio Scirea in Stradella.

The players away on international duty were absent: Anna Auvinen, Cristina Carp, Bianca Fallico, Michela Giordano, Letizia Musolino and Sabah Seghir. Coach Antonio Cincotta will also have to make do without Caterina Bargi, Alice Berti and Cecilia Re for the training game. Elena Pisani trained individually.