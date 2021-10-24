Samp Women in 2-2 draw with Pro Sesto

Sampdoria Women were involved in a 2-2 draw away at Pro Sesto in a friendly fixture in Cinisello Balsamo. It was a tale of two halves: in the first, Sampdoria went into the lead through Debora Novellino and Emelie Helmvall, before the hosts mounted a comeback after the break, finding the net through Linda Mauri and Anita Coda.

Both sides proved to be an even match for each other. Sampdoria had the better of Pro Sesto in the first half, with Novellino nodding in from a rebound after 17 minutes. The visitors weren’t long in doubling their advantage, with Helmvall slotting home after having been played clean through by Yoreli Rincon.

However, Pro Sesto bounced back in the second half, with Mauri scoring a great goal in the 54th minute before Coda completed the comeback 17 minutes from time.

Antonio Cotta’s contingent will be back in training on Tuesday in Bogliasco with Serie A TIMVISION Matchday 7 against Napoli in mind, to take place on Sunday 31 October. They’ll have their full compliment of players for the occasion, when Samp’s internationals return from duty with their countries.