Samp Women: back in Bogliasco preparing for Napoli

After two days off, the Sampdoria Women squad was back in Bogliasco on Tuesday to prepare for the clash with Napoli in Week 7 of the Serie A TIMVISION campaign on Sunday 31 October at the Stadio Piccola in Cercola at 14:30 CEST.

The Blucerchiate returned on the 3 Campanili for training, although Caterina Bargi, Alice Berti, Elena Pisani and Cecilia Re were unavailable.

Samp internationals Anna Auvinen, Cristina Carp, Bianca Fallico, Michela Giordano, Letizia Musolino and Sabah Seghir are expected to return to the fray on Wednesday or Thursday.