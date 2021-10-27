Samp Women: international results
Find out how our Blucerchiate got on for their respective national teams during the international break.
Finland – Anna Auvinen
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifiers, Group A: Georgia 0-3 Finlandia (on the bench)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifiers, Group A: Finland 1-2 Ireland (on the bench)
Morocco – Sabah Seghir
Friendly: Spain 3-0 Morocco (started, substituted in 83rd minute)
Friendly: Atletico Madrid 0-1 Morocco (in the stands)
Romania – Cristina Carp
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifiers, Group G: Switzerland 2-0 Romania (started on the bench, came on in 60th minute)
Italy Under 23s – Bianca Fallico
Friendly: Italy 1-4 Spain (on the bench)
Friendly: Netherlands 6-0 Italy (on the bench, came on in 80th minute)
Italy Under 23s – Michela Giordano
Friendly: Italy 1-4 Spain (on the bench)
Friendly: Netherlands 6-0 Italy (on the bench, came on in 70th minute)
Italy Under 19s – Letizia Musolino
Qualifier for the UEFA Women’s U19 European Championships, 1st round: Poland 4-0 Italy (on the bench)
Qualifier for the UEFA Women’s U19 European Championships, 1st round: Italy 9-0 Azerbaijan (started, replaced in the 67th minute)
Qualifier for the UEFA Women’s U19 European Championships, 1st round: Italy 1-1 Norway (in the stands)