Samp Women: international results

Find out how our Blucerchiate got on for their respective national teams during the international break.

Finland – Anna Auvinen

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifiers, Group A: Georgia 0-3 Finlandia (on the bench)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifiers, Group A: Finland 1-2 Ireland (on the bench)

Morocco – Sabah Seghir

Friendly: Spain 3-0 Morocco (started, substituted in 83rd minute)

Friendly: Atletico Madrid 0-1 Morocco (in the stands)

Romania – Cristina Carp

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifiers, Group G: Switzerland 2-0 Romania (started on the bench, came on in 60th minute)

Italy Under 23s – Bianca Fallico

Friendly: Italy 1-4 Spain (on the bench)

Friendly: Netherlands 6-0 Italy (on the bench, came on in 80th minute)

Italy Under 23s – Michela Giordano

Friendly: Italy 1-4 Spain (on the bench)

Friendly: Netherlands 6-0 Italy (on the bench, came on in 70th minute)

Italy Under 19s – Letizia Musolino

Qualifier for the UEFA Women’s U19 European Championships, 1st round: Poland 4-0 Italy (on the bench)

Qualifier for the UEFA Women’s U19 European Championships, 1st round: Italy 9-0 Azerbaijan (started, replaced in the 67th minute)

Qualifier for the UEFA Women’s U19 European Championships, 1st round: Italy 1-1 Norway (in the stands)