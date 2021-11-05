Samp beaten late on by Juve

Sampdoria Women held their own against a Juventus side that has now won eight out of eight league games so far this season. Antonio Cincotta’s charges held out for well over an hour before Valentina Cernoia grabbed the only goal of the game with just 15 minutes left on the clock.

The crowd at the Garrone in Bogliasco clapped off the players after a respectable performance and the players can now turn their attention to a trip to Empoli next time out.

Sampdoria 0-1 Juventus (HT: 0-0)

Scorer: Cernoia 75.

Sampdoria (4-1-4-1): Babb; Bursi, Auvinen, Spinelli, Boglioni (Novellino 46); Musolino (Rincon 52); Helmvall (Carrer 85), Giordano, Fallico, Carp (Bargi 46); Battelani (Lopez 86).

Subs not used: Tampieri, Bazzano, Tarenzi, Gardel.

Coach: Cincotta.

Juventus (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Hyrynen, Gama (Salvai 62), Lenzini (Girelli 74), Nilden; Cernoia (Pfattner 90), Zamanian, Caruso; Bonfantini, Staskova (Beccari 90), Hurtig (Pedeersen 62).

Subs not used: Aprile, Rosucci, Bonansea, Skovsen, Beccari, Pfattner.

Coach: Montemurro.

Referee: Luciani.

Assistants: Minafra and Lisi.

Fourth official: Iurino.

Booked: Boglioni 10, Gama 36.

Added time: 4+4 minutes.

Pitch: Synthetic.