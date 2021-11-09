Samp Women build up to Empoli clash

Having put the weekend defeat by Juventus behind them, the Sampdoria Women squad resumed training ahead of the upcoming match against Empoli Ladies on Sunday at the Sesto Fiorentino (14:30 CET kick-off).

The Blucerchiate enjoyed a morning session at the 3 Campanili in Bogliasco under the guidance of Antonio Cincotta and his coaching staff.

Besides Ana Lucia Martinez and Cecilia Re who are unavailable, Sabah Seghir and Florin Wagner trained individually. Alice Berti and Elena Pisani continue their roads to recovery and are expected to return to full training later this week.